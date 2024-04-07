Breaking up the Congress manifesto for the prime minister

The good thing about the Congress manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is that it is a thoughtful and exhaustive document of some of the worst problems being faced by the country.

Members of the manifesto committee, it is clear, put in a lot of hard work and came up with an ideal or workable solution for everyone and everything, from the stray dog menace (why leave out stray animals?) to the need of house helps for better regulated working conditions.

The bad thing is that the document, in a bid to find solutions for everything, has come up with over 300 pledges. They are hard to communicate, especially when mainstream media remain hostile and are unlikely to help disseminate the message. Even when they are communicated, it will be hard for the janta (public) to digest and remember the points that matter.

A poll manifesto being a charter of pledges and promises, a sharper 20-point highlight may have worked better. One can hardly blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not reading the 48-page manifesto and for concluding that the document reflects the thinking of the Muslim League!

For the prime minister’s benefit, and for the benefit of the political pundits who have already weighed in on the issue, allow me to break up what to my mind are some of the most important features of the document:

1. Inquiries to be ordered into demonetisation, the Rafale deal, purchase of Pegasus spyware, and the electoral bonds scheme; pledge to book wrong-doers.

2. Cases to be revived against those who defected to the ruling party and had the cases put in cold storage or shelved.