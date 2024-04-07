Congress manifesto can change the face of India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 6 April termed the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections as ‘revolutionary’, which can change the face of the country.

He said the manifesto could bring about a change in the lives of the poor, farmers, youth, and women of the country.

The Congress leader was addressing a public meeting at Tukkuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday evening to release the Telugu version of the party’s poll manifesto, which was unveiled in Delhi on Friday, 5 April.

Highlighting the five guarantees in the manifesto, Rahul Gandhi said they will be implemented in the country just like the party implemented the guarantees given in Telangana.

“We have shown in Telangana that whatever Congress promises, it delivers,” Rahul Gandhi said, as he recalled that a few months ago, the party had released the guarantees for Telangana from the same venue.

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, AICC in-charge for Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, state ministers, and party leaders attended the public meeting on Saturday, the first addressed by Rahul Gandhi after the Congress came to power in Telangana in December last year.

Addressing the gathering, the Congress MP said the party manifesto reflects the voice and aspirations of the people of India.

“At a time when the unemployment rate in the country is at its highest in 40 years, the Congress regime in Telangana provided government jobs to 30,000 people, while another 50,000 people will get jobs soon,” he said.

Asserting that the Constitution of India protects all sections of people, including Dalits, tribals, backward classes, minorities, and the poor, he alleged that the BJP wants to repeal the Constitution.

“But we will not allow this to happen. This is the fight to save the Constitution and democracy,” he said.