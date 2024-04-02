Lok Sabha polls: Congress fields Kadiyam Kavya from Warangal in Telangana

Congress on Monday, 1 April announced Kadiyam Kavya, daughter of former Telangana deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari, as its nominee from Warangal in the Lok Sabha polls.

The AICC announced the candidature of Kadiyam Kavya Monday night.

Kavya and Srihari, who is a sitting BRS MLA, joined the Congress on Sunday, 31 April in the presence of Chief Minister and state Congress president A Revanth Reddy.

Congress leaders had earlier invited Srihari and Kavya to join the party.

For various reasons, people are moving away from BRS. So, to serve the people and to do something for the constituency, he will take a call (on joining the Congress party), Srihari had said.