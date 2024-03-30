Congress announces K V Gowtham as its Kolar Lok Sabha candidate

The Congress on Saturday, 30 March, named K V Gowtham as its Kolar Lok Sabha candidate, ending imbrolgio within the party over the issue.

Gowtham is the Bengaluru Central district Congress committee president.

Hailing from Kolar, Gowtham is the son of former Bengaluru Mayor K V Vijay Kumar.

Gowtham's candidature was in the offing ever since the discontent started brewing in the Kolar unit with five Congress legislators from the district and Karnataka Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K H Muniyappa threatening to resign over the issue.