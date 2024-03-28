LS polls: Congress goes to ECI against 'misleading' ads by BJP, seeks action

The Congress on Thursday complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the BJP's "misleading" advertisements and posters promoting various government schemes and sought their removal.

The party also sought action against the alleged violation of the model code of conduct by senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress further alleged that the prime minister is "standing with demonic powers".

A delegation of Congress leaders, including Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid, Supriya Shrinate and Gurdeep Sappal, met ECI representatives and raised nine issues before the poll panel.

"...This election is between demonic powers and the other powers. We are completely against the demonic powers with whom the prime minister is standing," Shrinate told reporters in New Delhi after the meeting.

Khurshid said the party has complained to the ECI about the manner in which campaigning is being done by the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "People are pained at the manner in which the BJP is issuing advertisements and posters. We have objected to the manner in which the government schemes are being promoted with the prime minister's photograph, such a campaign during polls cannot take place. The EC has already taken note of such things and has assured us to take up our complaints," Khurshid said.