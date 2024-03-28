Lok Sabha polls: Sonam Wangchuk for MP, says Ladakh

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is emerging as a popular choice as the opposition’s candidate for the Lok Sabha from Ladakh, in what will be its first elections since it was separated from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 and made into a union territory.

The Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, spread across the Kargil and Leh districts, is expected to have approximately 300,000 voters. For the polling scheduled in Ladakh in the fifth phase (20 May), notification is to be issued on 26 April. The last date for filing nominations is 3 May.

Wangchuk this week concluded a 21-day fast in Leh demanding the restoration of ‘democracy’ in Ladakh. In the daily appeals that he issued on social media, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party to honour their commitment to include Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which confers special rights to areas with a predominantly tribal population.

The BJP, as Wangchuk has been reminding people, had promised as much in its manifesto before the 2019 general elections and ahead of the election in 2020 for the Ladakh Hill Area Development Council. His fast was meant to remind the BJP of its commitment and stood as a plea to honour it.