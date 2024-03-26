Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk starves for 21 days; govt keeps mum
The climate activist is concerned about Ladakh’s future, fearing the region will be left to the mercy of a bureaucracy
It’s the 20th day of my climate fast where 3,000 people are fasting with me at Martyrs Memorial Park. But still not a word from the government. Very unusual for a democracy… when 90% of the population have come out to remind the leaders of their promises and 100s have been on fast some for 20 days…
This was what Sonam Wangchuk said in his video message on X yesterday, 25 March, expressing displeasure at the "breach of trust" by the Union home ministry, as talks between representatives of the Leh-based Apex Body and the government lay in a deadlock.
He said he was feeling tired and experiencing body aches after addressing several gatherings to amplify Ladakh's demands, as he was surviving only on water and salt during the protest in freezing temperatures.
‘Today (26 March) unfortunately I am not feeling energetic. I am feeling very tired and my whole body is aching. I won’t be able to speak much but I just want to say that I have not lost faith in this nation and its leaders,’ said the renowned climate activist and educationalist on X, sharing updates on his health and the public response to his fast.
As he ended his fast finally today, 26 March, he underlined that this was but the first phase of the agitation for Ladakh’s statehood and representation.
Earlier in the day, Wangchuk had again called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil his promises to the people of the union territory. Reminding the Prime Minister of his devotion to Ram, he highlighted the Hindu god’s own motto of pran jaye par vachan na jaye (let me lose my life rather than break my word).
At the same time, he called upon his compatriots to exercise their franchise “very carefully” and in the interest of the nation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
"While India is the mother of democracy, we citizens have a very special power. We are the kingmakers. We can compel a government to change their ways or change the government if that doesn't work. Let us remember to use our ballot power very carefully this time in the interest of the nation," said Wangchuk, whose life inspired Aamir Khan's character Rancho in the Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots.
The renowned education reformist said: "We will continue our struggle (in support of our demands). The gathering of 10,000 people at the venue and participation of over 60,000 others over the past 20 days are a testimony of the people's aspirations," he said.
Wangchuk also received a special visitor during the day himself. Actor Prakash Raj, a vocal critic of the ruling BJP government, chose to make his own birthday count ‘by showing solidarity with @Wangchuk66 and the people of Ladakh who are fighting for us... our country... our environment and our future… Let’s stand by them’, as he posted on X.
Climate activist Wangchuk has been fighting for Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, as well as its statehood since 6 March — a call Raj amplified when he spoke to reporters at the site: “We have heard from the people and the scientists that they have been promised (inclusion in the Sixth Schedule by the BJP). The (politicians) are making big promises and generating false hopes at election times but they don’t look back for next five years. They have nothing to do with us. We are fools to trust their words.”
Raj said there was nothing citizens could do but unite and raise their voices to demand answers from the government as that is the right of the public. “If they have promised it in the manifesto and took votes but later betrayed, where will we go? We have to fight,” he said.
The 58-year-old Wangchuk is also demanding representation in Parliament, so that the people raising their voices can be amplified as they call for the protection of Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem from industrial and mining lobbies.
The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution provides for the administration of tribal areas to safeguard the rights of the tribal population, such as in . This special provision is provided under Article 244(2) and Article 275(1) of the Constitution.
According to media reports, with Jammu and Kashmir looking forward to statehood after the 2024 Assembly polls, the climate activist has been concerned that Ladakh would remain relegated to the care of a bureaucracy.
Wangchuk, however, also thanked people across the country for their support and said this had boosted the protestors’ morale, adding that was confident of seeing India become a great nation in the times to come.
Meanwhile, Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai on Sunday, 24 March, said the KDA and the apex body had unanimously decided to intensify the agitation with the start of Wangchuk’s hunger strike in Leh.
Karbalai said the protest in Leh and Kargil would end on 26 March evening and the people were requested to assemble in the district towns, where the concerned leadership will announce the future course of action.
Prominent KDA leader Sajjad Kargili said the people of Ladakh will continue their struggle in a "democratic and peaceful manner".
"We request the government to open its heart and understand the concerns of the people of Ladakh," he said.
Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June as Ladakh goes to the polls in the fifth phase on May 20.
Over the past 20 days, Wangchuk said, around 60,000 of Ladakh's 3 lakh residents had participated in the hunger strike, demonstrating their pain, but "no word came from this government".
With PTI inputs
