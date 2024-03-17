How much longer can Sonam Wangchuk last?

"Today (17 March) is a big day for us. We are expecting thousands of people to join us for a one-day climate fast to express solidarity in support of Ladakh and the Himalayas and its fragile ecology," engineer-educator-inventor-environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk wrote in a post on X.

But what is important to note in the post is that 'today' also marks day 12 of the 58-year-old Wangchuk's "fast unto death", which he began when talks between Ladakh's civil society leaders and the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) regarding Constitutional safeguards for Ladakh came to a dead end.

Sleeping in the open air under sub-zero temperatures and without food, how much longer will he last?

This is a very valid question if one recalls the fate of Gurudas Agrawal, also known as Sant Swami Sanand and Sant Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand, once again an engineer turned environmentalist who became the patron of Ganga Mahasabha, founded by Madan Mohan Malviya in 1905.

Notable for several fasts undertaken to stop many projects on the river Ganga, his fast in 2009 led to the scrapping of a plan to build a dam on the river. However, Agrawal died on 11 October 2018, after fasting since 22 June, demanding the government act on its promises to clean and save the Ganga.

Wangchuk, the man who supposedly inspired the character of Phunsukh 'Rancho' Wangdu in the smash hit Bollywood film 3 Idiots (though he himself doesn't think so) is currently fighting for his future and that of his beloved Ladakh, primarily using social media to reach as many people as he can with his plea to support his cause and stop the Himalayas from being "sold off".