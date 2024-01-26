No snow in the Himalayas, why India should worry

Kashmir, proverbial heaven on earth, is replete with natural beauty and greenery. The livelihoods of its residents depend largely on the winter season, 40 of whose 70 days — from 21 December to 31 January — are referred to as Chilla-e-Kalan, when the atmospheric temperature is usually several degrees below zero. The subsequent period of nearly 20 days — 1 February to 20 February — is called Chilla-e-Khurd, that is, short winter. The period from 21 February to 2 March is called Chilla-e-Bachha or minor winter.

This year, after 25 days of Chilla-e-Kalan, Kashmiris are worried. On 15 January, the water level in the river Jhelum, lifeline of Kashmir, hit its lowest in history — flowing at 0.75 feet at Anantnag and 0.86 feet at Asham. On a day when the temperature in Delhi was 3.5ºC, the mercury in Jammu was at 10.8 — a full seven notches above normal.

The maximum temperature in Pahalgam, a favourite tourist destination for its snowfall and snow games, was 14.1,while in Srinagar it was 13.6ºC. There are many districts in Kashmir where temperatures dip below zero at night, while going above 10 degrees during the day.

That explains why, this year, there is no snow on the skiing grounds of Gulmarg. And why only dry grass can be seen in areas where several feet thick sheets of snow used to lie this time of the year.