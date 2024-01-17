Climate change may claim 14.5 mn lives by 2050: WEF

Climate change threatens to cause an additional 14.5 million deaths and $12.5 trillion in economic losses worldwide by 2050, according to a World Economic Forum (WEF) report published.

The report, jointly compiled by the WEF and the consulting firm Oliver Wyman, is based on "scenarios developed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on the most likely trajectory for the planet's rising average temperature, 2.5 to 2.9 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels", Xinhua news agency quoted a WEF statement as saying.

The report analysed six major consequences of climate change: floods, droughts, heat waves, tropical storms, wildfires and rising sea levels.

Flooding alone is estimated to cause 8.5 million deaths by 2050, posing "the highest acute risk of climate-induced mortality", according to the study.

Droughts, as the second leading cause of climate-related mortality, are forecast to claim 3.2 million lives.