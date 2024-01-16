WEF Annual Meeting 2024 begins amid growing concerns over conflicts, climate change, deepfakes

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 began on Monday evening, 15 January with an opening concert dedicated to the Sahara desert and Amazon rainforest amid growing concerns among world leaders over climate change, conflicts and misinformation.

While the sessions and panel discussions set to begin on Tuesday, 16 January the opening ceremony saw annual Crystal Awards being presented to three artists -- architect Diebedo Francis Kere, actor Michelle Yeoh and guitarist Nile Rodgers.

Calling the three awardees bridge-builders, the WEF said they connect us to each other, they help us reflect on the human condition, and they provide visions of the world that can cut through the limitations of short term or linear thinking.

Kere, a native of Burkina Faso, was given the award for his exemplary leadership in providing the Gando community the means towards a socially, economically, and ecologically sustainable future through projects that focus on education, health and the environment.

"I have witnessed the power of architecture as a tool for social transformation, from laying the bricks for a school building in my native Gando, to designing a new National Parliament for Benin. Regardless of wealth, we must be conscious of our environmental impact and strive to bring comfort and a sustainable future to all," he said.

Yeoh made history by becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win the Academy Award for Best Actress.