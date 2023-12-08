Climate change impacts everything, attribution studies not 'really' required: WMO deputy chief

Observing that attribution science is improving by the day, a top World Meteorological Organisation official has said that climate change is impacting everything to such an extent that attribution studies to link any event to global warming are not "really" required.

In an interview with PTI on the sidelines of the international climate negotiations here, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Deputy Secretary General Elena Manaenkova said the world is probably much closer to a point where the average temperature rise will reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) levels.

Answering a question on the credibility of attribution studies, she said, "These studies are also improving like any other science and right now, they give good reliability to a lot of events that can be connected to climate change." However, she said climate change is impacting everything so much that "the requirement of attributing any event to climate change, in my view, is an unnecessary burden".

"Yes, science is now capable of attributing most of these events, but what difference does it really make?" Manaenkova, who's attending her 17th UN climate conference, shared her insights with PTI on Wednesday.

Asked how realistic it is to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, she said the world is probably much closer to the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere, which will commit it to 1.5 for the long term.