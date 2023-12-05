Climate change: What is the global stocktake?

The first global climate progress report found the world won't meet its climate goals, amid soaring temperatures. Will countries 'chart a better course' to cut planet-heating emissions at key UN climate talks? In a year of record-breaking temperatures — both on land and in the sea — the final summary of the recent UN global stocktake report, held a dire warning for the planet.

"The window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all is rapidly closing," said the report, the first of its kind. "The Paris Agreement has driven near-universal climate action by setting goals and sending signals to the world regarding the urgency of responding to the climate crisis. While action is proceeding, much more is needed now on all fronts."

The global stocktake, the culmination of two years of analysis by climate scientists, government officials and other experts, is a review of the world's collective progress toward meeting the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of limiting global heating. And it has shown that the world is far off track.

The report stressed that the goal to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century was becoming increasingly unrealistic. The UN's World Meteorological Organization has said there's a two-out-of-three chance that Earth will temporarily exceed that threshold within the next five years.

In order for the world to stay at 1.5 Celsius, the report said the use of unabated coal power would have to drop by 67-82% by 2030 versus 2019 levels, and drop to almost nothing by mid-century.

It also called for "the phaseout of unabated fossil fuels" and for more funding to support low-carbon development. It said the world needed to redirect the $450 billion (€424 billion) in annual subsidies for coal, oil and natural gas, calling for increased funding for people and places hurt by extreme weather caused by global warming.