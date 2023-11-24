UN climate meetings organised in a way that benefits richer, larger countries: Study

The UN COP climate meetings are organised in a way that benefits richer and larger countries at the expense of smaller and poorer ones, according to a study.

The research by a team from the University of Leeds in the UK and Lund University in Sweden also labels the participating countries as either Radicals, Opportunists, Hypocrites or Evaders.

Every year, the UN organises its global climate change Conference of the Parties, "COP," with the aim to create action to halt climate change and support those vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

"Our analysis clearly shows that some groups are not heard or represented. The very structure of the COPs makes it almost impossible for smaller countries to voice their interests since they are not able to be present in all the parallel negotiations," says Lina Lefstad, a PhD student at Lund University and lead author of the study.

The study, published in the journal Critical Policy Studies, is based on an analysis of fifteen previous COPs.

The analysis shows that countries with more economic power have more influence over the negation processes at the COPs at the expense of poorer, often smaller, and less developed countries. This power materialises in different ways.

For example, the wealthier the country is, the more delegates it can send to COP, which means that it can be active in all the parallel sessions.