Climate risk on pregnant women & kids "neglected, underreported": UN

Pregnant women, babies and children face extreme health risks from climate catastrophes which have always been neglected, underreported and underestimated, according to a Call for Action released on Tuesday by UN agencies ahead of the global Conference of the Parties (COP28) negotiations on climate change in Dubai.

The report highlights that very few countries' climate change response plans mention maternal or child health, describing this as "a glaring omission and emblematic of the inadequate attention to the needs of women, newborns, and children in the climate change discourse”.

"Climate change poses an existential threat to all of us, but pregnant women, babies and children face some of the gravest consequences of all," said Bruce Aylward, Assistant Director General for Universal Health Coverage, Life Course at the World Health Organization (WHO), in a statement.

"Children's futures need to be consciously protected, which means taking climate action now for the sake of their health and survival, while ensuring their unique needs are recognised in the climate response," he added.