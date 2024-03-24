Sonam Wangchuk demands constitutional safeguards for Ladakh

Climate change casts a foreboding shadow on Sonam Wangchuk's beloved Ladakh -- a place celebrated for its tranquil beauty and rich culture.

On Sunday, 24 March, 58-year-old Wangchuk's "fast unto death" entered its 19th day where as many as 5,000 people participated demanding constitutional safeguards for the Union Territory of Ladakh, and protection of ecologically fragile Ladakh’s ecosystem from industrial and mining lobbies.

In a video posted on X, Wangchuk said, "We have done so much damage to nature in the name of development and growth. Our current concept of growth and development is so anthropocentric that we have decimated the wildlife population that share this planet with us."

Wangchuk even floated the idea of having representatives in Parliament who can advocate for nature. He said, "Delhi with an area of 1,483 sq. kms has seven MPs, but Ladakh with 60,000 sq. kms has only one MP. This is because Delhi has a population of 20-30 million, while in Ladakh there are just 300,000 people."