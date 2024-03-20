Will march to LAC to show reality of Chinese occupation: Sonam Wangchuk

Engineer and innovator turned educationist and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday said around 10,000 people from Ladakh will march to the border with China this month and next month to show how much Indian territory has been lost to the neighbouring country.

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike, which he calls a 'climate fast', in sub-zero temperatures in Leh for the last 14 days, demanding Constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, among other things. Wangchuk observed a similar week-long fast in June last year, but this time, he has hinted that the struggle will be more protracted, and his fast could well become indefinite.

Speaking to media as well as through regular social media posts, Wangchuk has claimed that local shepherds say they are no longer allowed to go to places they had always taken their animals to earlier. Indeed, he says the shepherds are now stopped several kilometres from their traditional grazing grounds.

"We will go there and show whether the land has been lost or not," Wangchuk said. He has also said the proposed march, scheduled for 27 March and 7 April. will begin from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso lake, Demchok, Chushul and other areas on the line of actual control (LAC) with China.

Wangchuk said the march will also show those areas — prime pasture land — which are being converted into solar parks, with "people losing their land to corporates".