Autonomy for Ladakh, or what Sonam Wangchuk is fasting for

Climate activist, innovator, and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk has undertaken a fast unto death. He will observe it “in cycles of 21 days”, an idea, says Wangchuk, he has borrowed from Mahatma Gandhi. The location is the NDS stadium in Leh.

The intention is not only to refocus attention on the BJP’s 2019 poll promise of implementing the Sixth Schedule (as has been done in the border states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram) but also to safeguard local culture from mining corporations.

Hundreds of Ladakhis are participating in this hunger strike, some for one day, others for more. And as Wangchuk himself underscored today, 27 March, from his hospital bed—after taking his 21-day break—this is a fight with a plan, and with the general public arrayed in ranks to take it forward.

Today, 27 March, women's groups will take over, he said. And then come youth bodies, monks and nuns, senior citizens...