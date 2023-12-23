Rafale deal: why is Manoj Raghuvanshi really in jail?

Nearly six months ago, the American publication Defense News had requested US President Joe Biden to raise the matter of the detention of its contributor from India, Vivek Raghuvanshi, with PM Narendra Modi, whose visit to Washington was then imminent. Raghuvanshi was in Delhi’s Tihar jail at the time.

Thereafter, it reported that 'senior White House officials [had] said press freedom would be among the topics discussed' but ‘would not commit to specifically intervene in the case (of Raghuvanshi)’. Raghuvanshi, a writer for Defense News for more than three decades, was imprisoned in mid-May this year by India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges of espionage. The CBI has not, however, shared sufficient details of his alleged wrongdoing.

Sightline Media Group, which owns Defense News, has condemned the incarceration and called for Indian officials to produce more information on the accusations and his ongoing confinement.

According to the Hindu newspaper, the chargesheet filed by the CBI said Raghuvanshi ‘received about Rs 3 crore from foreign sources over a period of time’. The agency accused him of ‘illegally collecting minute details of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) defence projects and their progress’.

He was also charged with gathering ‘information about the future procurement to be made for the Indian armed forces, which revealed the country’s preparedness; classified communications linked to national security’. It was further alleged that ‘details about the strategic and diplomatic talks of India with its friendly countries were also accessed by the accused and shared with foreign intelligence agencies’.