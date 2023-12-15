"Corruption, favouritism”: Modi govt holding back French probe into Rafale deal, claims Mediapart

The Modi government has obstructed and not cooperated with French judges investigating alleged corruption in the 2016 sale of 36 Rafale fighter jets to India for €7.8 billion (Rs 670 crore), French investigative website Mediapart has claimed in a report published on Thursday, 14 December.

Citing former French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain’s diplomatic note, Mediapart claimed that French authorities had expressed concerns with regard to delays and incomplete responses from Indian partners. “Many cases are handled by our Indian partners with very long delays, often in an incomplete manner,” Lenain had said in the note, according to Mediapart.

The report reveals that the Indian government has de facto declined to comply with a formal request for international cooperation made by French judges, investigating “favouritism” “corruption” and “influence peddling” in Rafale deal.

The request for international cooperation was made in November 2022. The French Embassy in India faced challenges and distractions for eight months before communication ceased entirely, noted the Mediapart which previously reported how French and Indian governments tried to impede an investigation that could implicate leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and former French President François Hollande.