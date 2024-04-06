Two weeks to LS poll: No political rallies, posters in strife-torn Manipur

Posters of political parties, mega rallies, and visible movement of leaders — the traditional elements of campaigning — are conspicuously missing in violence-hit Manipur, where polling for Lok Sabha elections is due in less than two weeks.

The only visible hint of the impending elections is the hoardings put up by local election authorities, urging citizens to exercise their franchise. Amid the muted election fervour, major party figures have refrained from visiting the conflict-ridden state to canvas for votes or make electoral pledges.

While the BJP has enlisted prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah as star campaigners, the Congress lineup includes Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other key leaders. However, none of them have made an appearance in Manipur yet.

Though the Election Commission of Manipur maintained that there are no official restrictions on campaigning activities, party representatives emphasised the need for subdued campaigning to avoid aggravating the delicate situation in the state.