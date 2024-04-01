Supreme Court serves notice to ECI on plea to tally every EVM vote against VVPAT slips

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has been served notice by the Supreme Court on Monday in response to a petition demanding a comprehensive tally of voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips during elections.

According to the current process, VVPAT verification is carried out only on votes cast in five randomly selected EVMs (electronic voting machines) in each Assembly segment. The petitioner in this case has pleaded that each and every EVM vote should be tallied against VVPAT slips.

The petitioner has also requested that voters be permitted to physically place the slips produced by the VVPAT into a ballot box to confirm that their vote has been accurately registered.

A bench of justices B.R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the ECI and tagged the plea along with other pending matters concerning EVMs and VVPATs.

The ECI guideline, which requires VVPAT verification to be done in a sequential manner, has been challenged by lawyer and activist Arun Kumar Agrawal in a plea. Agrawal argues that this process causes unnecessary delays.

In end-January, the Congress had criticised the ECI on National Voters' Day for refusing to meet Opposition INDIA bloc leaders on their demand for greater use of VVPATs in elections, terming it as an "injustice" that struck at the very foundations of democracy.