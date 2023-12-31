Justice under AFSPA: Easier promised than delivered?

﻿Defence minister Rajnath Singh has visited the families of those Kashmiris recently killed in army custody and assured them justice. He told them, it was reported, that "nobody can bring those who have died back to life. But there will be justice".

This was a good thing to have said in humane terms, and we shall see if justice comes. We should, however, examine the past record of the government of India (all governments including previous ones) when it comes to justice for those wronged by our army.

Much of the focus is on the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), the law that gives armed forces immunity in so called ‘disturbed areas’ of India. We should try and understand it. In 2015, it was pointed out that the Disturbed Areas Act had lapsed in Kashmir in 1998, but ASPFA was still in force, apparently without sanction, but this was overlooked.

The key provision of AFSPA was the sweeping empowerment of individuals belonging to the police and the military and paramilitary to open fire "if he is of opinion that it is necessary so to do for the maintenance of public order". The forces could use force "even to the causing of death" and would be immune from prosecution for their actions except with the sanction of the Centre.