J&K: Rajnath Singh meets families of three slain civilians, says 'mistakes' shouldn't happen

In an apparent reference to three civilians found dead after being detained for questioning by the Indian army in Jammu and Kashmir, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured justice to the families of the victims and said troops keep the country safe, but "sometimes such mistakes do take place, which should not happen".

The civilians were found dead last week after being allegedly picked up by the army following an ambush on two army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Singh, accompanied by army chief general Manoj Pande and J&K lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha, reached Rajouri district on Wednesday afternoon, where he met the families of the deceased and also visited the Government Medical College (GMC) to enquire about the health of four other "torture" victims.

"You are the guardians of the country. Apart from the responsibility toward security of the country, winning the hearts of the citizens is also a big responsibility on your shoulders. You are making efforts in this direction as well, but sometimes there does happen a mistake (chook). Such mistakes, that may hurt any citizen of the country, should not happen," Singh told troops during an interaction with them in Rajouri.