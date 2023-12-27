J&K: Rajnath Singh meets families of three slain civilians, says 'mistakes' shouldn't happen
Troops keep the country safe, but sometimes such mistakes do take place, which should not happen, says defence minister
In an apparent reference to three civilians found dead after being detained for questioning by the Indian army in Jammu and Kashmir, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured justice to the families of the victims and said troops keep the country safe, but "sometimes such mistakes do take place, which should not happen".
The civilians were found dead last week after being allegedly picked up by the army following an ambush on two army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Singh, accompanied by army chief general Manoj Pande and J&K lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha, reached Rajouri district on Wednesday afternoon, where he met the families of the deceased and also visited the Government Medical College (GMC) to enquire about the health of four other "torture" victims.
"You are the guardians of the country. Apart from the responsibility toward security of the country, winning the hearts of the citizens is also a big responsibility on your shoulders. You are making efforts in this direction as well, but sometimes there does happen a mistake (chook). Such mistakes, that may hurt any citizen of the country, should not happen," Singh told troops during an interaction with them in Rajouri.
Several district development council (DDC) members, former legislators and civil society members were also present at the meeting between the defence minister, LG, and the families of the deceased civilians.
"Whatever has happened...there will be justice," the minister told reporters at GMC hospital, where he had reached after meeting the families of the deceased civilians at Dak Bungalow.
Four soldiers lost their lives and three others were injured when their vehicles were ambushed by suspected terrorists at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in the Surankote area of Poonch on 21 December.
Three civilians — Safeer Hussain (43), Mohd Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32) — were allegedly picked up by the army for questioning following the attack, and they were later found dead on 22 December. Video clips purportedly showing torture of the detained civilians went viral on social media.
Four people — Mohd Zulfkar, his brother Mohd Betab, Fazal Hussain and Mohd Farooq — were admitted to GMC hospital last Friday after they were allegedly beaten up by troops in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri during the anti-terrorist operation. The search for terrorists is going on in both Surankote and Thanamandi forest belts.
Meanwhile, showing his full faith in the Indian Army, Singh said it would wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, even as he urged the troops to not make any "mistakes" that may hurt citizens of the country.
"I believe in your bravery and steadfastness. Terrorism should be finished from Jammu and Kashmir and you need to move forward with this commitment. I have full faith that you will achieve victory," Singh, flanked by Pande and the LG, said.
