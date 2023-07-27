Pakistan criticises Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's LoC crossing remarks

Pakistan has criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks that India is ready to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to maintain its honour and dignity, saying the "belligerent rhetoric" is a threat to regional peace and stability.

Speaking at the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh's Drass town on the occasion of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Wednesday, Singh said no compromise will be made in protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country.

"We can go to any extreme to maintain the honour and dignity of the country...if that includes crossing the LoC, we are ready to do that...if we are provoked and if the need arises, we will cross the LoC," Singh said.