Changing Army officers won't solve the issue in Poonch: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said shunting out army officers will not address the Poonch civilian deaths case and called for an investigation to find out why innocent people were "tortured" to death.

Three civilians were found dead after they were picked up by the Army for questioning following a deadly terrorist ambush on two Army vehicles in Poonch last Thursday.

"Peaceful citizens, eight of them, were taken away and three were beaten so mercilessly and chilli powder rubbed into their wounds. Three of them could not bear the torture and succumbed. Five others are in the hospital. The brother of one of the victims is in the BSF and has been serving for the past 24 years … now he says that he has got brother's death in return to his services to the nation," Abdullah told reporters.

He added, "The Army Chief has taken Northern Commander also from here to the academy in Dehradun but it will not resolve the problem. There should be an investigation into why this happened?" If innocent people who have nothing to do with terrorism are killed, "which India are we living in", he asked. "Is this Mahatma Gandhi's India where we can live in peace? The hatred has spread so much that Hindus and Muslims think they are enemies of each other." The former chief minister trashed the BJP claims about end of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.