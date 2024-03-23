Congress calls electoral bonds 'pre-paid, post-paid' bribe scheme

Amidst the heated debate surrounding 'who benefited the most from electoral bonds' and the subsequent sparring between political parties, the Congress reaffirmed its longstanding opposition to electoral bonds on Saturday, asserting that it has consistently opposed the opaque political funding system.

At a press conference in Delhi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasised, "The abolition of the electoral bonds scheme was a prominent pledge made by the Congress in the manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections."

Ramesh alleged that the State Bank of India (SBI) had sought to delay the release of electoral bonds under pressure from the Modi government. He added, "It took merely three lines of Python code and less than 15 seconds to correlate donors with political parties, thereby exposing the audacious and baseless assertion by SBI that fulfilling the Supreme Court's data request would require months."