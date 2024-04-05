'Do remember India shining campaign': Rahul Gandhi recalls BJP's 2004 defeat

Following the release of the party manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls on Friday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the ruling BJP at the Centre, recalling the India Shining campaign launched by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2004.

The 'India Shining' slogan, once touted as a hallmark of the Vajpayee government, failed to strike a chord with the electorate, resulting in Vajpayee's loss in the polls that year. "Remember PM Vajpayee's India Shining campaign and who won that election," Gandhi said.

As the Congress party unveiled its manifesto, Gandhi underscored the significance of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, emphasising a closer contest than seems apparent. His remarks came as a subtle jab at the BJP, prompting reflection on past electoral missteps.

Responding to queries about potential electoral outcomes, Gandhi refrained from making definitive predictions but expressed confidence in the Congress' prospects. Drawing parallels to the scepticism surrounding Vajpayee's candidacy, Gandhi hinted at the possibility of an unexpected turn of events in the upcoming polls.

"Narendra Modi has created a financial monopoly by capturing all the institutions like ED and CBI. But now, all the information about electoral bonds has come out. From whom the money was collected, to whom the contract has been awarded, how much money was paid after the contract... the entire blueprint has come out, which is why Narendra Modi is scared... They say NDA will cross 400 seats, but they know that even 180 will be difficult," Gandhi said.