Modi govt was 'dragged into' providing free COVID-19 vaccinations by oppn: Congress

The Congress on Friday, 5 April claimed that the Modi government was "dragged into" providing free COVID-19 vaccinations on the insistence of the opposition and the Supreme Court, and said it is hard to forget the "extent of the mismanagement" that occurred during the pandemic.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the BJP has been touting free COVID-19 vaccinations as a big achievement.

"The truth is the Modi Sarkar was dragged into doing so by the insistence of the Opposition and the intervention of the Supreme Court. Aap chronology samajhiye: On 18 April, 2021, Dr. Manmohan Singh writes to the Prime Minister, urging him to clarify vaccine policy - which until then was chaotic and not systematized - and giving him well-thought out suggestions on how to maximise vaccinations," Ramesh said on X.

On 19 April, 2021, the Union government announced the "Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy" which made the vaccination of citizens between 18 and 44 years the responsibility of the state governments - decidedly not a universal free immunization scheme, he said.