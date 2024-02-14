PM criticised MGNREGA before Covid, realised its importance after pandemic: Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) before the Covid-19 pandemic but recognised its importance later.

Ramesh made the remark while interacting with MGNREGA workers of Ranka block in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district. He highlighted that the PM had strongly criticised MGNREGA before the pandemic, but later realised its significance as a crucial tool for providing employment opportunities.

"The prime minister had strongly criticised MGNREGA before Covid pandemic. But after the pandemic, he realised that there is no alternative to MGNREGA in the hands of the government to provide jobs," he said.

Ramesh was accompanied by Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur, Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, NSUI national in-charge Kanhiya Kumar, and several other leaders during the interaction.

Though Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to participate in the programme as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the second leg of his yatra in the Palamau region was cancelled.

Ramesh emphasised that MGNREGA was passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in 2005, when Dr Manmohan Singh was prime minister and Sonia Gandhi was chairman of the national advisory council.