COVID-19: Why we're looking for the pandemic's origin

Four years after the COVID-19 pandemic provoked whole countries into lockdown, scientists are still trying to find conclusive evidence to pinpoint where the virus first infected humans.

But does it really matter where SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused COVID, originated — now that life's back to a kind of normal? What's the difference if the virus leaked from a lab or developed in nature?

Well, researchers say it does matter: They say it's one of the most important questions for our understanding of how pandemics start and how we can prevent them in the future.

The answer, they say, would have a lasting effect on health policy, scientific funding, public opinion on science, and diplomatic relations.

Not to mention the fact we're still living with COVID: The World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Dashboard continues to report hundreds of thousands of cases every month worldwide.

But from lab leak theory to zoonotic theory, and conspiracy theories in between, there's no consensus on COVID's origin.

With new investigations and analyses emerging on this fourth anniversary, we take a look at the current thinking.