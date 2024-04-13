Do not fall for PM's speeches, vote for change: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday asked people not to get carried away by the words used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches, and to vote for change in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a poll rally in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar, she said elections should be fought on real issues and not on the basis of empty rhetoric. "Don't get carried away by the words used by Modi ji in his election speeches. Before casting your vote, you should honestly ask yourself whether 10 years of the Modi government have really brought about a positive change in your lives," the Congress general-secretary said.

Ever-growing unemployment, uncontrolled inflation and paper-leak scams are the truths of people's lives, and the BJP-led government is responsible for these as it has been in power for the last 10 years, she said.

Gandhi also said people should ask Modi who is protecting the killers of Utarakhand resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari and the abusers of the Unnao rape victim in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Accusing the Modi government of not honouring any of its promises, the Congress leader reminded people that commitments such as two crore jobs to youngsters and depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of every citizen, remain unfulfilled.