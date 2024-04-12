Nobody cares whether you like dosa or vada: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi in TN

Senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the Narendra Modi government is actually the "Adani government", and expressed confidence that the BJP regime at the Centre will be dislodged with INDIA bloc's win in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing an election rally in Tamil Nadu along with chief minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin in Coimbatore, Gandhi claimed, "Narendra Modi and Adani's policies have created two Indias. One India of billionaires and the other of poor people."

The bonhomie between the Congress and the state's ruling DMK was evident as Stalin welcomed Gandhi as "dear brother", and said he would bring a new dawn for a new India.

The former Congress president addressed the Dravidian party chief as elder brother and said he never addresses any other politician thus. Stalin described the Congress party's manifesto as the 'election hero' and praised Gandhi, saying through his yatras, he had learned of people's problems and come up with his party's manifesto. The Congress manifesto reflects social justice as championed by the DMK, Stalin said.

Gandhi said "the storm is set to arrive, Narendra Modi is going to be dislodged from power", and the Modi government was actually the "Adani government, it should be called Adani government and not Narendra Modi government".