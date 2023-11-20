Instead of "Bharat Mata ki Jai", Modi should say "Adani ji ki Jai": Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, November 19, accused Narendra Modi of working for billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and said instead of chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', the prime minister should say "Adani ji ki Jai".

Addressing election rallies in Bundi and Dausa districts, Gandhi alleged that Modi wants to make two 'Hindustans', one for Adani and the other for the poor.

He also targeted Modi for not conducting a caste census in the country and said it will be the first thing that the Congress will get done after it comes to power at the Centre.

Speaking at the rally in Bundi, Gandhi said, "Instead of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', the prime minister should say 'Adani ji Ki Jai' because he works for him." "Modi says Bharat Mata ki Jai and works 24 hours for Adani," he said.

The poor, farmers and labourers are 'Bharat Mata', the Congress leader said.

He said the prime minister wants to make two 'Hindustans' -- one for Adani and the other for the poor.