Rahul Gandhi sees Congress 'tsunami' in Telangana, asks PM Modi why caste census data not released

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why the results of the caste census conducted by the UPA government were not made public, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the exercise will be taken up in the country after the Congress comes to power, while addressing several rallies in poll-bound Telangana today.

Exuding confidence that his party will to come to power in the state after the 30 November assembly polls, the MP said, "Congress wave is coming in Telangana, like a tsunami."

He also attacked incumbent chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's BRS government over alleged corruption, particularly in irrigation projects, and targeted the BJP and BRS, claiming that both parties have a tacit understanding, a charge denied by BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy hit back at Rahul Gandhi's allegations on the saffron party's "association" with BRS, saying it was the Congress which had entered into an alliance with KCR's party in 2004 and both shared power at the state and the Centre.