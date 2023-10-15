Chhattisgarh sees caste census politics in full play, Congress drives narrative

The caste census seems to be developing into a dominant factor in the impending Chhattisgarh assembly elections, scheduled for 7 and 17 November. One of the major reasons for this is the diversity of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state.

Both the Congress and the BJP are seeking to appeal to their reserved categories and positioning themselves as well-wishers of these classes.

Reservation has been a significant issue in the state's politics, and has gained in prominence since the caste census issue came to the fore. Following the caste-based survey in Bihar and the subsequent release of the results, this political issue has gained momentum in other states, and Chhattisgarh is no exception.