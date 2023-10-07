Class over caste: Bihar caste survey may have created new kingmakers

The socio-economic survey of castes conducted by the Bihar government is ‘historic’ because the last two such reports were never released to the public. The 1941 census had included an enumeration of castes but the findings were never released, partly because of preoccupations with World War II. A similar socioeconomic survey was conducted again along with the 2011 census, but once again the findings were withheld, ostensibly because of too many errors.

The 1931 census is the last exercise which enumerated castes, and on which the Mandal Commission’s recommendations to ensure 27 per cent reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) were based. The caste survey by the Bihar government in 2023 also assumes importance because the 2021 census was not carried out owing to the Covid pandemic.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, having successfully piloted the survey, has promised to release the entire data in the next two months, including the economic data. Professor DM Diwakar, former director of the AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies, hailed the survey, which he says has provided significant inputs for future policy.

The most significant finding, he believes, is that the population of backward classes and extremely backward classes has increased to 63.5 per cent. Combined with Scheduled Castes (19 per cent) and Scheduled Tribes (1.4 per cent), they now constitute a staggering 84 per cent of the state’s population.