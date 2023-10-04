Why the BJP Fears a Caste Census

The demand for a nationwide caste census, resisted by the BJP until now, has received a fillip following the release of the caste survey report for Bihar this week.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the union government had tried to stall the caste survey, first by arguing that no state can conduct a ‘census’; and thereafter with the solicitor general of India arguing before the Supreme Court that a caste census would affect the privacy of citizens. The court was not convinced and pointedly asked how privacy could be affected when everyone already knew everyone else’s caste in the neighbourhood.

As expected, the Bihar caste survey report has deepened the confusion in the BJP. The leaders can be seen struggling to formulate a coherent reaction. The survey threatens to unravel the Hindutva card of the BJP and its religion-based politics. While the prime minister is busy accusing the Opposition —or at least the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of trying to divide the Hindus and committing a sin, BJP leaders like Sushil Kumar Modi have tried to take part of the credit for the survey.