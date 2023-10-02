Caste census: Nitish govt data says OBCs 63%, SCs 19% and general population only 16% in Bihar

In a move which could shake up India’s political landscape just months before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government on Monday, 2 October, released the data gleaned from the state caste census.

The publication of the data was timed to coincide with the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, one of the nation's most influential leaders to have inveighed against the prevalent cultural norms around the caste system.

The data shows that 'extremely backward' and 'other backward classes' (EBCs and OBCs) form 63 per cent of the state’s population together, while the scheduled castes (SCs) account for more than 19 per cent and scheduled tribes (ST) make up 1.68 per cent of Bihar's population. That leaves the 'general' population at less than 16 per cent.