Caste-based census: Bihar govt to hold all-party meeting on June 1

Earlier, Nitish Kumar hinted that he is in favour of meeting on May 27. In Bihar, except BJP, all parties including RJD, JD-U, Congress, left parties, HAM and AIMIM agreed on caste-based census. BJP was stuck with the stand of its central leadership, which has decided not to conduct caste-based census in the country. Though, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already clarified that states are independent to conduct caste-based census on their own expenses.



As Nitish Kumar is looking firm on his decision to conduct a caste-based census in Bihar, BJP stepped down on Monday and gave its support on the issue in Bihar. The BJP think tank believes that if they would oppose caste-based census in Bihar, Nitish Kumar might break the alliance with BJP and form government in Bihar with the help of RJD.