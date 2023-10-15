Congress releases first list of candidates for MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana
MP Congress chief Kamal Nath has been fielded from Chhindwara in MP, while Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gets Patan
Days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, the Congress has released lists of candidates for 144 assembly seats in MP, 30 in Chhattisgarh and 55 in Telangana.
Madhya Pradesh
Former CM and state Congress president Kamal Nath has been fielded from the Chhindwara assembly seat. Former CM Digvijay Singh's brother Lakshman Singh has been fielded from Chachoura, while his son Jaivardhan Singh has also been fielded from the Raghogarh seat, earlier held by his father.
Jaivardhan Singh was a minister in the Kamal Nath government which collapsed after 22 Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia defected to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
The incumbent BJP has already announced candidates for 136 of the state's 230 assembly constituencies. MP, where the BJP has been in power for the last 20 years, goes to polls on 17 November, with counting of votes scheduled for 3 December.
Chhattisgarh
Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will fight from Patan, while deputy CM TS Singh Deo has been fielded from his bastion, Ambikapur. Notably, 14 of the 30 candidates announced in Chhattisgarh belong to the Scheduled Tribes. Besides, the Congress has also fielded three women candidates.
Telangana
In Telangana, the Congress has announced 55 candidates. While state Congress president Anumula Revanth Reddy has been fielded from Kodangal, Uttam Kumar Reddy is contesting from Huzurnagar.
Among other prominent names are Dasari Seethakka, who will contest from Mulugu, Mynampally, while Rohit Rao has been fielded from Medak and Mynampally Hanumanth Rao from Malkajgiri.
