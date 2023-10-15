Congress releases first list of candidates for MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana

Days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, the Congress has released lists of candidates for 144 assembly seats in MP, 30 in Chhattisgarh and 55 in Telangana.

Madhya Pradesh

Former CM and state Congress president Kamal Nath has been fielded from the Chhindwara assembly seat. Former CM Digvijay Singh's brother Lakshman Singh has been fielded from Chachoura, while his son Jaivardhan Singh has also been fielded from the Raghogarh seat, earlier held by his father.

Jaivardhan Singh was a minister in the Kamal Nath government which collapsed after 22 Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia defected to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The incumbent BJP has already announced candidates for 136 of the state's 230 assembly constituencies. MP, where the BJP has been in power for the last 20 years, goes to polls on 17 November, with counting of votes scheduled for 3 December.