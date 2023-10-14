Chhattisgarh polls: First list of Congress candidates to be out on 15 Oct

The Congress' first list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls will be released on Sunday, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said.

Assembly polls will be held in two phases on 7 and 17 November, while votes will be counted on 3 December.

"Tomorrow the first list of candidates of our party will be released. Another list for the second phase will be released later," he told reporters on Saturday.

Queried on the party's strategy against former CM and senior Bhartiya Janata Party leader Raman Singh, who is contesting from Rajnandgaon, Baghel said the strategy as well as the name of the candidate pitted against Singh will be known when the party's list is out.