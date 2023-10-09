ECI announces poll dates for Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana

The Election Commisison of India (ECI) on Monday announced the poll schedule for the states of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

In Mizoram, voting will take place on November 7, while Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls on November 17.

Rajasthan will vote on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Counting in all five states will take place on December 3.