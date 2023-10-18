Telangana polls: Scooters for girls, aid for SC/ST families on new list of Congress promises

The Congress party has promised that if voted to power in Telangana, girl students above the age of 18 will be given electric scooters while Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) families will be provided financial assistance of Rs 12 lakh each.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi made the announcements at a public meeting in Mulugu on Wednesday while launching the party’s campaign for next month’s assembly elections. These promises are in addition to the six guarantees unveiled by the party last month.

Priyanka and her brother, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, were both present at Mulugu where they addressed a campaign rally and led the 'Vijaya Bheri Yatra' from Ramappa Temple to Ramanujapuram village.

Under the Ambedkar Abhaya Hastham scheme, an assistance of Rs 12 lakh each will be provided to SC ST families. This appears to be on the lines of the Dalit Bandhu scheme of the BRS government, under which it claims to be providing a grant of Rs 10 lakh to every Dalit family.