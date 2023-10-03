BRS reminds PM of three key promises made to Telangana

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to arrive in Telangana on Tuesday, 3 October, for his second visit in three days, the state's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has reminded him of three major promises.

Taking to X, BRS working President K.T. Rama Rao asked the Prime Minister, "what about our three main guarantees...??? When will our Kazipet coach factory come alive? When will our Bayyaram steel plant be built? When will our Palamuru project get national status?"

“You are coming for the second time in three days but what is the fate of the three commitments made at the time of bifurcation,” KTR, as he is popularly known, said in his lengthy post in Telugu.

The BRS leader told the Prime Minister that if he failed to fulfill the three key promises, the BJP will draw a zero in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana and it will once again definitely lose deposits in 100 seats.

He said that even after 10 years, the Centre failed to fulfill the commitments.