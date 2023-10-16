Telangana: Congress mulls free internet to students, 10g gold & Rs 1 lakh to women for marriage

The gold would be in addition to an allocation of Rs 1 lakh each, under the party’s 'Mahalakshmi' guarantee. Neither the Telangana Congress nor the party high command has taken a final decision on it, however, sources have said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on 15 October announced the BRS manifesto, meanwhile, promising LPG cylinders at Rs 400 each and a rise in social pensions. Rao’s LPG promise follows the Congress’ Mahalakshmi guarantee announced in September, which includes an LPG cylinder price of Rs 500.

Presently the BRS government, under its Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak Schemes, offers one-time financial assistance of Rs 1,00,116 at the time of marriage to brides who are residents of Telangana, who have completed 18 years of age at the time of marriage and whose parental income does not exceed Rs 2 lakh per annum.

On the Congress' part, "one tula (10 g) of gold will be given. This (gold value) comes to about Rs 50,000–55,000," Sridhar Babu reportedly told PTI.