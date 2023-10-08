After Bihar, now Rajasthan govt to conduct caste survey

The Rajasthan government has issued an order to conduct a caste survey in the state.

The order issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department on Saturday night, 7 October comes days after Bihar released the findings of its caste survey and ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had talked about conducting a survey in a programme on Saturday evening, which as per political experts, was being considered as a big bet of the government before the code of conduct. In the survey, information and data will be collected regarding the social, economic and educational level of the citizens.

By studying these data, the backwardness of the societies will be assessed. Improvement plans will be made accordingly. The government claims that such schemes will improve the standard of living of such backward classes. The state cabinet had taken a decision in this regard after which Dr. Samit Sharma, Secretary of Social Justice and Empowerment Department issued the order.