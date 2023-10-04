Congress govt's Shakti Yojana has made Karnataka women self-reliant: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government's Shakti Yojana, saying it has made women self-reliant and "it's a matter of pride that our governance model is ensuring the women of the state are given their rights".

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Lakshmi, Vandana, Pooja, and lakhs of women like them in Karnataka have been empowered by the Congress government’s Shakti Yojana, which provides free bus travel."

He said that whether it's going to school, college, work, or traveling anywhere in the state, "the Shakti Yojana has made women self-reliant and resulted in substantial financial savings".