K'taka CM Siddaramaiah announces 5 guarantees as promised

"The first guarantee -- 200 units of free electricity -- will be given to all people from July. The people need not pay for the first 200 units of electricity used in the month of July, for which the bill will be generated in August. To avoid the misuse, one years' average consumption in the previous year is considered with 10 per cent addition," Siddaramaiah stated. He added that the arrears will have to be paid.



The Gruha Laxmi scheme under which all women heads are given Rs 2,000 will be launched on the occasion of 76th Independence Day on August 15. The beneficiaries will have to submit an application from June 15 and July 15 through online with bank account and Aadhaar card details. From July 15 to August 15, the applications would be processed. On August 15, the scheme would be launched and it is for both APL and BPL card holders, Siddaramaiah stated.



The Annabhagya scheme under which 10 kg rice or foodgrains will be given to all members of BPL card holders from July 1. The scheme is extended to the Antyodaya card holders as well, he said.