Know your minister: A look at the 24 MLAs sworn-in to the Karnataka cabinet today

Within a week of assuming power, the Congress government in Karnataka has expanded its cabinet on Saturday, filling all posts.

Among those who got ministerial posts include sons of two former chief ministers -- R Gundu Rao's son Dinesh Gundu Rao and S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa.

The party also gave a chance to several former ministers and veteran Congress leaders in its second list.

Here is a brief description of the 24 ministers who took the oath of office and secrecy on Saturday:

* H K Patil is a staunch Congress-man and a seasoned politician. The 69-year-old MLA was elected from the Gadag constituency. He has held portfolios of textile, water resources, agriculture, law and parliamentary affairs as well as rural development and panchayat raj. He comes from a political family; his father K H Patil was also an MLA from the same constituency.

* Krishna Byre Gowda is a five-time MLA twice from Vemgal in Kolar and thrice from Byatarayanapura in Bengaluru city. The 50-year-old legislator was a minister for rural development and panchayat raj. He also held the portfolio of agriculture, and law and parliamentary affairs. He holds an MA in international affairs from the School of International Service at American University in Washington DC.

* N Cheluvarayaswamy switched from JD(S) to Congress in 2018 ahead of the Assembly elections. He lost that election. He is a four-time MLA from Nagamangala. He was a Lok Sabha member in 2009 but resigned in 2013 to contest in the Assembly poll on a JD(S) ticket from his favourite seat Nagamangala.